PM Narendra Modi, Australian counterpart Scott Morrison interact, laud Quad's cooperation

PM Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a virtual meet where both leaders lauded the cooperation between the two countries and the Quad.

"Significant progress in diverse sectors witnessed in our ties in last few years. Our collaboration reflects commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific PM Modi in virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison," PM Modi said.

I thank you for initiative to return the Indian antiquities. Antiquities sent by you include hundreds of years old artifacts&photos that were illegally taken out of Rajasthan, WB, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh & other states. On behalf of all Indians, I thank you: PM to Australian PM

Australian PM said, "Our region is facing increasing change and much pressure and I think our Quad leaders call recently gave us the opportunity to discuss Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine."

"In our last virtual summit, we had given our relationship the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership. I'm happy that today we're establishing the mechanism of annual summit between the two nations. This will prepare a structural system for regular review of our relations. In past few years, our relations have seen remarkable growth. Trade and investment, defence and security, education and innvoation, science and technology - in all these sectors we've very close cooperation," PM Modi said in his remarks.

