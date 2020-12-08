PM Narendra Modi calls for industry-govt synergy for speedy rollout of 5G technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for co-ordination between industry and government agencies for timely rollout of 5G technology.

"We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians," he said while speaking at India Mobile Congress.

Stating that India is emerging as one of the most preferred destinations for mobile manufacturing, the Prime Minister said the government has come up with a production-linked incentive scheme to promote telecom equipment manufacturing in the country.

"Let us work together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing," he said addressing the event through video conference.

On the Centre's ambitious broadband connectivity, he said the government will ensure high-speed fiber-optic connectivity in three years for all villages.

The PM suggested that industry form a task-force for better handling of electronic waste as technological upgradation has brought in a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently.

In a nation of 1.3 billion, a billion-plus are phone users and the same number also has a unique digital identity. Also, there are over 750 million internet users.

"The scale and speed of internet penetration can be seen by the following facts: Half of the total internet users in India were added in the last 4 years. Half of the total internet users are in our rural areas," he said.

Modi said the country has the world's lowest telecom tariffs and is one of the fastest-growing mobile app markets globally.