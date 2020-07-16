PM Modi condoles death of spiritual leader

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of spiritual leader Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 16 2020, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 13:11 ist
Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan. Credit: Official Website/ swaminarayangadi.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of spiritual leader of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree, recalling his work to alleviate human sufferings.

According to the website of the Ahmedabad-based Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Swamishree Maharaj died on Thursday.

"We will always remember Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj for his noble service to society. He worked hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will be remembered by countless people, not only in India but globally," the prime minister tweeted.

He said Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom.

"His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Narendra Modi
spiritual leader

