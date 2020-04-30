PM discusses coronavirus crisis with Aung San Suu Kyi

PM Narendra Modi discusses coronavirus situation with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 30 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 21:21 ist
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed India's readiness to provide all possible support to Myanmar to mitigate the health and economic impact of COVID-19.

The prime minister discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Had a good discussion with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi," the prime minister tweeted.

He said they discussed the evolving COVID-19 scenario and "agreed to work together to address the challenges in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties and India's neighbourhood first policy".

An official statement later said the leaders discussed the evolving COVID-19 scenario in the domestic and regional contexts and updated each other on the steps being taken to control the spread of the disease.

Underlining the importance of Myanmar as a vital pillar of India's Neighbourhood First Policy, Prime Minister Modi conveyed India's readiness to provide all possible support to Myanmar for mitigating the health and economic impact of COVID-19, it said.

Modi assured all possible support by the Indian government for Myanmar citizens present in India, and thanked the state counsellor for the cooperation being extended by Myanmar authorities to Indian citizens there.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch and work together to address the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19.

