PM Narendra Modi extols virtues of scientific temper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extolled the virtues of ‘scientific temper’ in the society, a day after BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh triggered a massive row by claiming Indian cow milk contains gold.

“The society in which scientific temper gains strength, develops faster. Scientific temper eliminates blind belief and reduces superstition. Scientific temper gives societal progress a boost and encourages experimentation,” Modi said in a speech delivered in Hindi over a video link while inaugurating the fifth edition of India International Science Festival here.

Neither Modi nor Union Science Minister Harsh Vardhan referred to the controversial comments of Ghosh, who attracted criticism and ridicule in the social and traditional media.

But the Prime Minister repeatedly underscored the importance of scientific temper for the betterment of the society and to tackle the fear of the unknown. He also observed that on the 70th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, it would be the responsibility of every citizen to develop scientific temper.