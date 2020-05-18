PM Narendra Modi greets former PM Deve Gowda on birthday

rime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted former premier H D Deve Gowda on his 87th birthday, praying for his good health and long life.

Gowda, who was the prime minister between June 1996 and April 1997, was born in 1933.

"Birthday wishes to our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji. Praying for his long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

The prime minister also wished Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot on his birthday.

"Greetings to Union Minister Shri @TCGEHLOT Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi wrote on Twitter.