PM Narendra Modi greets former PM Deve Gowda on birthday

  • May 18 2020, 10:09 ist
  May 18 2020
Former PM, JD(S) party supremo and former Karnataka CM H D Deve Gowda

rime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted former premier H D Deve Gowda on his 87th birthday, praying for his good health and long life.

Gowda, who was the prime minister between June 1996 and April 1997, was born in 1933.

"Birthday wishes to our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji. Praying for his long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also wished Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot on his birthday.

"Greetings to Union Minister Shri @TCGEHLOT Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi wrote on Twitter. 

Narendra Modi
H D Deve Gowda
Karnataka
JD(S)

