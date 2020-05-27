PM Narendra Modi greets Gadkari on 63rd birthday

PM Narendra Modi greets Gadkari on 63rd birthday

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2020, 09:38 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 09:38 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari on his 63rd birthday, saying he is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure.

"Birthday wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague, Shri @nitin_gadkariJi. He is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure as well as vibrant MSMEs in the nation," the prime minister tweeted.

"Praying for his long and healthy life," he said.

Narendra Modi
Nitin Gadkari
birthday

