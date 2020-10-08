PM Narendra Modi greets IAF on its foundation day

PM Narendra Modi greets Indian Air Force on its foundation day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2020, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 08:59 ist
PM lauded the force and said its brave soldiers do not only protect Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone.

In a tweet on the Air Force Day, he lauded the force and said its brave soldiers do not only protect Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis.

The prime minister also posted a brief video in which he speaks of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) beginning in 1932 as a force of six pilots and 19 airmen and its rise to become one of the strongest forces in the 21st century.

It is a memorable journey, Modi said, as he praised the IAF and noted the pride and respect it commands from people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 20 years of Narendra Modi

DH Toon | 20 years of Narendra Modi

Trump does fear the coronavirus but not with his words

Trump does fear the coronavirus but not with his words

Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?

Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

Five takeaways from US vice presidential debate

Five takeaways from US vice presidential debate

 