PM Modi greets Lata Mangeshkar on birthday

PM Narendra Modi greets Lata Mangeshkar on birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2020, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 13:50 ist
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touch to the sand sculpture of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on the eve of her birthday, in Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to iconic playback singer Lata Mangeshkar to wish her on her 91st birthday and said that he considered himself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. 

"Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings," he tweeted. 

Considered an all-time great, Mangeshkar ruled Hindi film female playback singing for more than five decades and is a recipient of numerous awards and honours, including Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian recognition. She has also received acclaim for her songs in various other Indian languages.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lata Mangeshkar
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 