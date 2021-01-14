PM Narendra Modi greets nation on harvest festivals

Harvest festivals are celebrated in various parts of the country under different names

  Jan 14 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of harvest festivals, which are celebrated in various parts of the country under different names, and extended to them his best wishes.

"Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he tweeted.

"Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around," the prime minister said. Magh Bihu is celebrated in a big way in Assam.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted people on 'Makar Sankranti'.

The day also marks the start of the sun's northward journey, ushering in longer days.

