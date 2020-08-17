PM Modi greets people at the start of the Chingam month

PM Narendra Modi greets people at the start of the Chingam month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 15:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to people on Monday at the start of the Malayalam calendar's month of Chingam.

"As the month of Chingam commences, my greetings to everyone, especially my Malayali sisters and brothers. I pray that the coming year brings with it success, good health and prosperity for all," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister tweeted the message in both English and Malayalam.

