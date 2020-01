PM Narendra Modi greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day and hailed the traditions and culture of the three northeast states.

On this day in 1972, all three states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

"On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my greetings to the people of the wonderful state. Manipur is known for its vibrant culture. People from Manipur have made a mark in various fields. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead.

"The people of Meghalaya are known for their kind and compassionate nature. From sports, music to the conservation of nature, there is much to learn from them. Praying for Meghalaya’s development in the coming years," he tweeted.

Modi also greeted the people of Tripura and said he was proud of the state’s exemplary traditions and contribution to national development.

"Its people are known for their industrious nature. I pray for the continued prosperity and well-being of Tripura’s citizens," he said.