PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ashadhi Ekadashi

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ashadhi Ekadashi

'With Bhagwan Vitthal's blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society,' he tweeted.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2023, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 12:24 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday.

Devouts believe that Lord Vishnu goes to rest for four months, known as 'chaturmaas', on this day and nothing auspicious is done during the period.

Also Read | PM Modi greets nation on Eid ul-Adha

Modi tweeted, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal's blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

A record 100,000 people in New York homeless shelters

A record 100,000 people in New York homeless shelters

Smoky skies menace US cities, driving residents indoors

Smoky skies menace US cities, driving residents indoors

Warner bats through pain as he nears Sydney farewell

Warner bats through pain as he nears Sydney farewell

World Bank Prez Banga on 2023 list of Great Immigrants

World Bank Prez Banga on 2023 list of Great Immigrants

 