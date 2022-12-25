PM Narendra Modi greets people on Christmas

May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 25 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 10:35 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Christmas.

May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society, he said.

He tweeted, "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society."

India News
Narendra Modi
Christmas

