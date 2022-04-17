PM Narendra Modi greets people on Easter

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Easter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 09:55 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Greeting people on Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in society.

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society," Modi said in a tweet.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Easter
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

NFTs: A trade tool for artists of all ilk to milk

NFTs: A trade tool for artists of all ilk to milk

Iron women of India

Iron women of India

Sri Lanka: A welfare state in cinders

Sri Lanka: A welfare state in cinders

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

 