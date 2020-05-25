PM Narendra Modi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2020, 09:14 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 09:51 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.
 

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous," the prime minister said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Eid-ul-Fitr

What's Brewing

'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'

'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-infected economy

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-infected economy

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 