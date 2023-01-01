PM Modi greets people on New Year

PM Narendra Modi greets people on New Year

'May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success,' Modi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2023, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 09:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the first day of the new year on Sunday.

He tweeted, "Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."

Narendra Modi
India News
New Year

