PM Narendra Modi greets people on New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the first day of the new year on Sunday.

Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

