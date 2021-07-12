PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra.
The yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath and will be taken out in various parts of the country on Monday.
"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. Jai Jagannath," Modi said in a tweet.
Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Jai Jagannath!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021
