PM Modi greets people on occasion of Rath Yatra

PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Rath Yatra

The yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath and will be taken out in various parts of the country on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2021, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 09:04 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

The yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath and will be taken out in various parts of the country on Monday.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. Jai Jagannath," Modi said in a tweet.

