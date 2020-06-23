PM Narendra Modi greets people on Puri Jagannath Yatra

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Puri Jagannath Yatra

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 23 2020, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 09:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperity.

"My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

He wished that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people. 

"Jai Jagannath," he said.

The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed holding of the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri with certain conditions. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Jagannath Rath Yatra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Puri
Odisha

What's Brewing

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 