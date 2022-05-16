PM Narendra Modi greets Sikkim people on statehood day

PM Narendra Modi greets Sikkim people on statehood day

On this day in 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2022, 09:59 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 09:59 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day, and said they have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress.

On this day in 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.

Modi tweeted, "Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. The people of Sikkim have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health."

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Sikkim

What's Brewing

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

 