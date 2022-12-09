PM Narendra Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 76th birthday.
Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life."
Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2022
