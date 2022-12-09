PM Narendra Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on birthday

Former AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi is celebrating her 76th birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 09 2022, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 11:36 ist
PM Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Credit: AP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 76th birthday.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life." 

Narendra Modi
Sonia Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress 

