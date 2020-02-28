PM hails talent of scientists on National Science Day

PM Narendra Modi hails talent of Indian scientists on National Science Day

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 28 2020, 10:40am ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 10:49am ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the talent and tenacity of Indian scientists on the National Science Day.

"Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science," he said.

"National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists," the prime minister added.

National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman on this day in 1928. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Science
Comments (+)
 