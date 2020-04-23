PM Narendra Modi highlights steps taken to help most vulnerable sections during lockdown

Lockdown: PM highlights steps to aid weaker sections

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a finance ministry tweet to highlight steps taken by his government to help the "most vulnerable" sections of society during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Some of the steps taken to help the most vulnerable...," he wrote while sharing the tweet

The ministry said more than 33 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 31,235cr till April 22 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).

"Robust digital payment infrastructure set up by government has enabled prompt transfer of cash payment under PMGKP," it said.

PMGKP was announced by the government on March 26 to protect vulnerable sections from the impact of the lockdown due to COVID- 19.

