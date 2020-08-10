PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Chief Ministers of six states to review flood situation

Owing to continuous heavy rainfall over the last few days that has resulted in the loss of lives and disruption of normal life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of six states to review the flood situation.

In the meeting that was held through video conference with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, PM Modi emphasised on better coordination between all central and state agencies, to have a permanent system for flood forecasts and extensive use of innovative technologies to improve the forecast and warning system.

From Karnataka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka attended the meeting as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19.

In the meeting which was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, PM Modi said that investment should be increased in localised early warning system so that people in a particular area can be provided with a timely warning in case of any threatening situation such as breach of river embankment, inundation level, lightning etc.

He also said that over the past few years, the forecasting agencies like India Meteorological Department and Central Water Commission have been making efforts to make better and more usable flood forecasts. "They are trying to provide not only rainfall and river level forecast but also location-specific forecast of inundation," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"Efforts are underway to also use innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve location-specific forecasts, for which states should provide necessary information to these agencies and timely disseminate the warnings to local communities," said the statement.

He also emphasized that in view of the Covid-19 situation, while undertaking rescue efforts, states must ensure that people follow all health precautions.

The states also complimented the efforts of central agencies including NDRF teams in timely deployment and rescuing people, said a statement.

Heavy rainfall and flood have hit normal lives in Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar and Assam for the past few days and have also caused loss of lives and properties.