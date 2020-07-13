PM Narendra Modi interacts with Sundar Pichai, terms it 'fruitful'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video call.

PM termed the interaction as fruitful and mentioned that they spoke on a wide range of subjects.



"During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of Covid-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," PM Modi tweeted.



They also spoke about the significance of technology and how it can help the farmers, students and entrepreneurs of the country.

He further praised Google's effort in the betterment of education and digital payments in India.