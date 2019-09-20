PM Narendra Modi leaves for Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the United States was not only “a vital partner” for “national development” of India, but also an enabler for “economic growth and national security”.

“Working together, we (India and United States) can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world,” Modi stated, before leaving New Delhi for a week-long visit to America.

Prime Minister will commence his visit to United States from Houston in south-eastern Texas. He will reach Houston early on Sunday (Indian Standard Time). He and US President Donald Trump will jointly address a conclave of about 50000 Indian-Americans at NRG stadium in Houston late at night on Sunday (Indian Standard Time).

Modi said that Trump's appearance with him at the conclave of Indian-American community in Houston was “a great honour” for Indian Diaspora.

“This would be a maiden appearance of US President in an Indian community event with me, and marks a new milestone in our outreach to them,” said Prime Minister.

New Delhi was worried earlier on Friday about the implication of the flood in Houston on Prime Minister's schedule. The flood was caused by tropical depression Imelda. The George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston was also flooded and nearly 650 flights were cancelled. The airport was also closed on Thursday but started returning to normalcy on Friday. Several areas in and around the city are still inundated, although flood-water started receding.

“The US is a vital partner for our national development, with rich possibilities of partnership in education, skills, research, technology and innovation, and an enabler for India in economic growth and national security,” Prime Minister said. “Shared values, convergent interests, and complementary strengths provide the foundation for the natural partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies.”

Modi will interact with the Chief Executive Officers of leading US energy companies in Houston, to explore ways to enhance India-America energy partnership. “Energy has emerged as a new area of mutually beneficial cooperation and is fast becoming an important facet of our bilateral relationship,” said Prime Minister.

He will fly from Houston to visit New York on Sunday. He will attend the High-Level Segment of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US,” Prime Minister said before leaving for Houston.