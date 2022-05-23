PM Narendra Modi meets SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son

PM Narendra Modi meets SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son

SoftBank is one of the major investors in startups in India and has backed large ventures, such as Paytm and Policybazaar

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • May 23 2022, 13:27 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 13:36 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Softbank Group Corp. President and CEO Masayoshi Son during a meeting, in Tokyo. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met SoftBank Corporation founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to discuss the Japanese investment firm's future participation in Indian technology, energy, finance and R&D sectors.

"Further propelling Japanese investments in India...PM @narendramodi met Founder @SoftBank_Group Masayoshi Son and commended Softbank's role in India's startup sector," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Bagchi further said, "Discussions focused on SoftBank's future participation in India in technology, energy, finance, R&D, etc".

The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

SoftBank is one of the major investors in startups in India and has backed large ventures, such as Paytm and Policybazaar, which are now listed on the Indian stock markets.

It has also invested in other startups such as Oyo Hotels & Homes, Delhivery and Unacademy, among others.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India
SoftBank
Japan

What's Brewing

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

How Manchester City won another Premier League title

How Manchester City won another Premier League title

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

 