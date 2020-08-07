PM Narendra Modi offers condolences to those affected by Kozhikode plane crash

Kozhikode plane crash: PM Modi offers condolences

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 07 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 22:49 ist

PM Modi offered condolences to those affected after an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Califuct skidded off the runway earlier today.

The flight was travelling from Dubai to Calicut carrying 190 people, skidded off during the landing. Over 10 people have been reported dead. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the recovery of those injured in the crash and offered condolences to the family members of those who died. 

Follow live updates on the Air India Express crash here

He added that he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the matter. 

“Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected,” he wrote on Twitter. 

As of now, 10 people have been reported dead

The flight was carrying 24 children. 

“Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. I have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations,” said Home Minister Amit Shah. 

 

