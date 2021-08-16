PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in Delhi on Monday.

Vajpayee died on 16 August 2018 at the age of 93 after suffering from prolonged illness.

He served three terms as the prime minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004. He was the first Indian prime minister not of the Congress to serve a full term in office.

The Narendra Modi government declared in 2014 that Vajpayee's birthday, 25 December, would be marked as Good Governance Day. In 2015, he was conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.