PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 15:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, saying he epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also went to Vijay Ghat, memorial of Shastri, to pay his tributes.

Shastri, the second prime minister of India, was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Lal Bahadur Shastri

What's Brewing

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 