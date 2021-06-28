PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Narasimha Rao

Rao is credited with liberalising the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 28 2021, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 10:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Paying rich tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.

Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes. 

Modi tweeted, "Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect."

The prime minister also shared a clip of his radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, of last year in which he had paid fond tributes to Rao. 

