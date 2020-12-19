PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, recalls his vision for inclusive society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 'Shaheedi Diwas' and recalled his vision for a just and inclusive society.
Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh gurus, was born in 1621 and was martyred in 1675 in Delhi.
"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," Modi tweeted.
The prime minister also tweeted his tributes to the Sikh Guru in Punjabi.
In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers
DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today
Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries
Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre
Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk
Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays
'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology
First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India