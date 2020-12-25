PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya

Malaviya was a former president of the Congress who later founded the Hindu Mahasabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 25 2020, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 09:38 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his entire life to social reforms and serving the nation.

Born in 1861, Malaviya was a former president of the Congress who later founded the Hindu Mahasabha. He was also one of the founders of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Noting that Malaviya was an inspiration behind BHU, Modi lauded him as a multifaceted talent.

His contribution to the country will inspire the coming generations, the prime minister said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Hindutva
Banaras Hindu University

What's Brewing

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

DH Toon | 'Raj dharma, revised edition' for PM Modi

DH Toon | 'Raj dharma, revised edition' for PM Modi

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

 