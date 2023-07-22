PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to singer Mukesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to noted singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, saying his golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations.
He tweeted, "Remembering the maestro of melody, Mukesh, on his 100th birth anniversary. His timeless songs evoke a wide range of emotions and have left an indelible mark on Indian music. His golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2023
Mukesh made the famous triumvirate of great singers with Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar in the Hindi film music's golden era till his death in 1976 and his soulful voice commanded a huge following.
Though the voice behind numerous popular songs across genres, his sad romantic songs gave him a unique identity.
