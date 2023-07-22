PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to singer Mukesh

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to singer Mukesh

Mukesh made the famous triumvirate of great singers with Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar in the Hindi film music's golden era till his death in 1976.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 20:22 ist
Singer Mukesh. Credit: Twitter/@FilmHistoryPic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to noted singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, saying his golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations.

He tweeted, "Remembering the maestro of melody, Mukesh, on his 100th birth anniversary. His timeless songs evoke a wide range of emotions and have left an indelible mark on Indian music. His golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations."

Mukesh made the famous triumvirate of great singers with Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar in the Hindi film music's golden era till his death in 1976 and his soulful voice commanded a huge following.

Though the voice behind numerous popular songs across genres, his sad romantic songs gave him a unique identity.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mukesh
Narendra Modi
Bollywood news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Memories helping understand world get stored long-term

Memories helping understand world get stored long-term

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 