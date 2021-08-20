PM recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

PM Narendra Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family on Muharram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 15:53 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram and also his courage and commitment to justice.

Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family on Muharram.

In a tweet, Modi said, "We remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and recall his courage as well as commitment to justice. He devoted great importance to peace and social equality."

Narendra Modi
Muharram
India
Muslims

