PM Narendra Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram and also his courage and commitment to justice.
Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family on Muharram.
In a tweet, Modi said, "We remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and recall his courage as well as commitment to justice. He devoted great importance to peace and social equality."
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world
Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?
Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?
Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan
This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show
Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon
New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills
DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!