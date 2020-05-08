PM Narendra Modi remembers Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's role in the freedom struggle on his 159th birth anniversary.

Tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. Gifted in several fields, he made a strong contribution towards India’s freedom movement. His clarity of thought and expression were always outstanding. pic.twitter.com/cMeVAarZ5h — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

"Tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. Gifted in several fields, he made a strong contribution towards India's freedom movement," the prime minister wrote on Twitter

"His clarity of thought and expression were always outstanding," Modi said.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.