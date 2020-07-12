PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual summit with EU leaders

PM Narendra Modi set to hold virtual summit with EU leaders, review India-EU cooperation

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2020, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 21:02 ist
Credit: PTI/File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with European Union (EU) leaders on Wednesday – almost four months after it was originally scheduled to take place in Brussels.

The 15th India-EU virtual summit will be co-chaired by Modi, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political and security relations, trade and investment and economic cooperation,” Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said. “The summit is also expected to discuss developments around the Covid-19 pandemic and contemporary global matters of interest to both sides.”

The 14th India-EU Summit was held on October 6, 2017 in New Delhi. The 15th summit was originally scheduled to be held in Brussels on March 13. But it was postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two sides have now decided to hold it through video-call on Wednesday.

The two sides are likely to try to end the stalemate in the negotiations for the India-EU FTA, which remained stalled since 2013 due to differences over certain issues, including improved market access for some goods and services, government procurement, geographical indications, investment protection rules and sustainable development.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
European Union
India
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

Covid-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded: Scientists

Covid-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded: Scientists

 