PM Narendra Modi set to hold virtual summit with EU leaders, review India-EU cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with European Union (EU) leaders on Wednesday – almost four months after it was originally scheduled to take place in Brussels.

The 15th India-EU virtual summit will be co-chaired by Modi, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political and security relations, trade and investment and economic cooperation,” Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said. “The summit is also expected to discuss developments around the Covid-19 pandemic and contemporary global matters of interest to both sides.”

The 14th India-EU Summit was held on October 6, 2017 in New Delhi. The 15th summit was originally scheduled to be held in Brussels on March 13. But it was postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two sides have now decided to hold it through video-call on Wednesday.

The two sides are likely to try to end the stalemate in the negotiations for the India-EU FTA, which remained stalled since 2013 due to differences over certain issues, including improved market access for some goods and services, government procurement, geographical indications, investment protection rules and sustainable development.