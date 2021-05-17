PM Narendra Modi speaks to Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governor about cyclone Tauktae response plans

PM Modi speaks to CMs, LG about cyclone response plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa besides the lieutenant governor of Daman and Diu regarding preparation and response to deal with cylone Tauktae.  

Cyclonic storm Tauktae over the Arabian Sea led to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai, civic officials said.

Cyclone Tauktae Live

Two persons died in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe the cyclonic storm.   

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm".

It is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.   

Modi had on Saturday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone's fallout in a high-level meeting which was attended by several ministries and agencies concerned. 

