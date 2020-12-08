PM extends birthday greetings to Parkash Singh Badal

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Parkash Singh Badal, extends birthday greetings

Badal had on Monday urged Modi to scrap the three new central farm laws

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 16:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who has been severely critical of the Centre over the contentious farm sector laws, and extended best wishes to him on his 93rd birthday.

Government sources said the prime minister called up the former Punjab chief minister to wish him. No other details of the conversation were shared.

Badal had on Monday urged Modi to scrap the three new central farm laws, claiming they have pushed the country into a deep turmoil.

Once a staunch ally of the ruling BJP, the Akali Dal has severed the ties in protest against the laws

Badal also announced the return of his Padma Vibhushan award in protest as farmers' stir against the laws intensified. 

