PM Narendra Modi to address India Ideas Summit tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit, an event which will see discussions on India-US cooperation and their relationship in a post-pandemic world.

The virtual summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the council.

The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future', a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

The summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society, it pointed out.

Other key speakers at the summit include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus  Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

"The summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," the statement said. 

