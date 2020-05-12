PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 pm today

DH Web Desk
  • May 12 2020, 12:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the lockdown 3.0 nears an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm on May 12 (today). 

The Lockdown 3.0 to contain the spread of COVID-19 is scheduled to end on May 17 and a final word on reopening of economic activity or extension of curbs is yet to come.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dropped indications of another lockdown with fewer restrictions in a video conference interaction with 30 chief ministers, many of whom were wary of lifting Lockdown 3.0 scheduled to end on Sunday.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam seemed jittery on lifting the restrictions. After the meeting, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Lockdown 4.0 will start on May 18.

