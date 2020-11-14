PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Jaisalmer

PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Jaisalmer

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana will accompany the Prime Minister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 14 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 10:16 ist

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday to celebrate the festival with the armed forces.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana will accompany the Prime Minister, reported ANI.

In his tweet, Modi appealed to the citizens of the country to light a Diya to 'salute' the soldiers. "This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," he said.

The PM has been visiting the armed forces on the auspicious day since 2014 when he was elected as the head of the states. 

 

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Diwali
Indian Army
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

 