PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Jaisalmer

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday to celebrate the festival with the armed forces.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana will accompany the Prime Minister, reported ANI.

In his tweet, Modi appealed to the citizens of the country to light a Diya to 'salute' the soldiers. "This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," he said.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

The PM has been visiting the armed forces on the auspicious day since 2014 when he was elected as the head of the states.