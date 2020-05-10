PM Narendra Modi to discuss coronavirus lockdown future strategy with CMs on May 11

With just a week left for the Lockdown 3.0 to end on next Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a detailed interaction with chief ministers on Monday to discuss the future strategy as opinions are divided on further extending the lockdown as cases are spiralling.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Sunday that PM Modi is to hold the fifth meeting via video- conference with state chief ministers at 3 PM on Monday afternoon.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with the chief ministers is happening a day after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, chaired a meeting with chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states and Union territories to review their status of COVID-19 management through video conference.

While a section believes that the lockdown arrangement should continue till the curve is flattened, another view is gaining dominance over the virus and in this fight for lives, livelihood should not get destroyed altogether as during the 54-day lockdown ending next Sunday, economy has already gone into tailspin with massive job cuts and industrial closedown.

Before the PM interacts with chief ministers, some of the states have already indicated their preference for further lockdown. Telangana has increased lockdown till May 29 while Maharashtra has also dropped indications to this effect.

Some states are favouring a zone-wise lockdown instead of locking out the entire state. Migrant movement has come out to be a huge issue in the Lockdown 3.0 and the death of 16 migrants by a goods train in Maharashtra has evoked a nationwide outrage.

In the meeting with chief secretaries, Cabinet Secretary Gauba at the outset noted that more than 350 Shramik special trains have been run by railways carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers. He requested the state governments to cooperate with railways in running more Shramik special trains.

The State Chief Secretaries informed about the situation in their states. They also said that while protection is required against COVID-19, the economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.

In the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary also emphasised that movements of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be totally unhindered, and all steps be taken to facilitate and protect Corona Warriors.

The Prime Minister had earlier called for re-imagining efficiency and providing a “new work culture” by a “youthful nation like India” in the COVID-19 times.