PM Narendra Modi to launch 'Jan Andolan' on Covid-19-appropriate behaviour ahead of festival season

Keeping in mind the upcoming festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching a 'Jan Andolan' (People's Movement) for Covid-19-appropriate behaviour—'wear mask, follow physical distancing, maintain hand hygiene'.

Modi will launch the programme, which comes against the backdrop of festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy, through a tweet.

The campaign aims to encourage people’s participation and it endeavours to be a low-cost, high-intensity campaign with the key messages of wearing masks and physical distancing among others.

A Covid-19 pledge will be taken by all and a concerted action plan will be implemented by central government ministries, departments, state governments and Union Territories.

The highlights of the campaign include region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts, simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen, dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms, banners and posters at public places involving frontline workers and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes.

It will also include hoardings, wall paintings and electronic display boards in government premises, the involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation, audio messages, pamphlets and brochures on awareness, seeking the support of local cable operators for running Covid-19 messages and coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact.