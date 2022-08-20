PM Narendra Modi 'using all means' to put pressure on Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia

A day after his house was raided by CBI, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using every means available with him to put pressure on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who has emerged as “national option” to take on Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP wanted to stop Kejriwal, whose work on health and education was being talked about in the world, Sisodia said on Saturday, brandishing copies of The New York Times that put a report on the changes in Delhi schools in its front page.

He also showed another edition of NYT, which published a story on India’s high Covid-19 toll. “Around 1.5 years ago, another story was published by them showing thousands of bodies being cremated along Ganga; it was shameful,” he said.

"They (BJP) want to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors. They first arrested Satyendar Jain who was holding the charge of the health portfolio and may be within the next 3-4 days, CBI/ED will arrest me. But we won't be scared, you won't be able to break us. The 2024 elections will be AAP vs BJP."

Read | Day after raid, Sisodia says it will be Modi vs Kejriwal in 2024

Sisodia strongly refuted the allegation of a scam in the new excise policy that has now been put on hold.

"They are not concerned about any scam in the excise policy. They are scared of Kejriwal who has gained the love of people, especially after the party's victory in Punjab assembly polls,” he said.

Sisodia spoke to the media a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a 15-hours long raid at his house and 30 other locations in connection with the alleged irregularities in the new excise policy that, according to the CBI, led to monetary benefits to Sisodia’s “close associates.”

The agency registered a First Information Report before a Special Court on Wednesday and shared the same with the Enforcement Directorate before conducting the raids on Friday.

Sisodia said CBI seized his computer, mobile phone and some files. "I want to thank the CBI for not causing any inconvenience to my family. They are good officers but they have orders from above to carry out raids," he said during a media briefing.

Kejriwal also said the agency has been "asked from above" to harass AAP leaders.

The raid comes months after AAP registered a massive win in Punjab assembly polls spreading its wings outside Delhi for the first time. Buoyed by the Punjab success, the party hopes to fare well in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where polls are due in the next couple of months.

Kejriwal and Sisodia are slated to travel to Gujarat where they would attend a number of public meetings between August 22-23.

Describing the new excise policy as the "best policy", Sisodia said even though there was "no wrongdoing" in its implementation a conspiracy was hatched to scare Kejriwal.

"This is not befitting of a prime minister who has got the people's mandate. The difference between Kejriwal and Modi is that the former thinks about poor people and the latter thinks about his select friends. Kejriwal appreciates those who do good work but Modi only dreams of making state governments fall and using central agencies like CBI and ED to target those who are doing good.”

The CBI is investigating at least two payments allegedly made to "close associates" of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirits, who was one of the liquor traders actively involved in alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.

The FIR alleged Sisodia's "close associates" Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurugram, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" to the accused public servants.