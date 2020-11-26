PM Modi, Vice Prez Naidu condole death of Maradona

PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condole death of Maradona

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 26 2020, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 10:06 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of football legend Diego Maradona, saying he was a rare sportsperson who enthralled millions with his magical game.

The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title died on Wednesday. He was 60.

Also Read | Why Maradona was better than Messi and Ronaldo

PM Modi tweeted, "Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Naidu said that Maradona's sudden demise was a huge loss to the world of football.

 

