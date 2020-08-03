PM Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu greet people on Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

रक्षा बंधन के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

"Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan," the prime minister tweeted.

Naidu said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.