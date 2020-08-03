PM Modi, Vice-President greet people on Raksha Bandhan

PM Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu greet people on Raksha Bandhan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2020, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 09:55 ist
Women purchase 'rakhi' ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival at Sadar Bazaar, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

"Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan," the prime minister tweeted.

Naidu said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Raksha Bandhan
Narendra Modi
Venkiah Naidu

What's Brewing

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

 