PM Narendra Modi wishes Armenian PM, family speedy recovery from coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery from COVID-19, saying India stands with Armenia in the fight against the pandemic.

According to reports, the Armenian prime minister and his family have tested positive for coronavirus.

