PM Narendra Modi wishes Russian PM speedy recovery from COVID-19

Modi wishes Russian PM speedy recovery from COVID-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2020, 10:05 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 10:05 ist

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recovered soon from the novel coronavirus.

"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," Modi tweeted in Russian and English. "We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mishustin had said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he would will self-isolate.

Russia
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

