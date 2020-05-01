PM Narendra Modi wishes Russian PM speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recovered soon from the novel coronavirus.
"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," Modi tweeted in Russian and English. "We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."
Track live updates on coronavirus here
Mishustin had said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he would will self-isolate.
Remdesivir: The COVID-19 drug aiding faster recovery
How big are India, Pak nuclear procurement networks?
Coronavirus not manmade or genetically modified: ODNI
SRK recalls working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Deewana'
Is novel coronavirus killing more men than women?
Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander