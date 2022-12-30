PM Narendra Modi's mother dies at 100

Days after hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 in the wee hours on Friday morning.

Prime minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba Modi passes away at UN Mehta Heart hospital in Ahmedabad at 3:30 AM. She was 100 years old @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/NKFH2eFwXe — satish jha. (@satishjha) December 30, 2022

The Prime Minister condoled her demise in a series of tweets.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated in the campus of the civil hospital, on Wednesday morning.

