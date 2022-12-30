PM Narendra Modi's mother dies at 100

She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2022, 06:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 07:06 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother. Credit: PTI Photo

Days after hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 in the wee hours on Friday morning.

The Prime Minister condoled her demise in a series of tweets.

She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated in the campus of the civil hospital, on Wednesday morning.

More to follow...

Narendra Modi
India News

