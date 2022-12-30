PM Narendra Modi's mother dies at 100

Days after hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 in the wee hours on Friday morning.
Prime minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba Modi passes away at UN Mehta Heart hospital in Ahmedabad at 3:30 AM. She was 100 years old @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/NKFH2eFwXe
— satish jha. (@satishjha) December 30, 2022
The Prime Minister condoled her demise in a series of tweets.
शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated in the campus of the civil hospital, on Wednesday morning.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day
DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history
Study shows Bengaluru will expand by 58% in 2025
How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record
Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker
Link between winter storms and global warming?
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm